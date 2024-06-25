Now Hiring! TBI Contract Manager, Special Agent/Forensic Scientist

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. TBI CONTRACT MANAGER Fiscal Unit Davidson County 1 Vacancy

Job Duties: Manages TBI professional services contracts. Ensures contracts are entered with applicable information, all special approvals and any required attestation documents. Tracks contracts through all approval steps and maintains a complete file for each contract, along with all expenditures against the contract. Collaborates with the Professional Standard Unit and contractors to obtain all pertinent information. Supervises a TBI Contract Analyst that assists with contract payment and tracking of expenses. Serves as the point of contact between TBI and Covendis in regards to all temporary employees. Compiles a monthly direct expenditure report. Performs additional contract duties upon request.

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree and three years of experience in contract management, contract review, or contract drafting.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Experience in contract management, contract review, or contract drafting can be substituted on a year for year basis for the required education.

Monthly Salary: $4,450 – $6,658

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov) Apply to Job Opening 59349. This position will remain posted from June 25, 2024 – July 8, 2024 for ten business days.

TBI SPECIAL AGENT-FORENSIC SCIENTIST 1 Firearms Unit 1 Vacancy TBI Crime Lab Jackson

Job Duties: Responsible for analyzing physical, biological, or chemical evidence submitted to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and composing technical laboratory reports describing the results of tests. Uses and maintains advanced scientific instrumentation. Consults with criminal court attorneys, and testifies in local, state, and federal courts on the results of forensic analysis. Serves as a consultant to law enforcement investigators across the state. Responsible for crime scene investigation requiring 24/7 on-call status on a rotating basis.

Minimum Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, or other natural or physical sciences; forensic science, or other forensic related areas; including a minimum of thirty-six quarter hours (twenty-four semester hours) in chemistry.

A transcript with all chemistry credits is required to be uploaded with an employment application in order that the agency is able to properly evaluate a candidate’s eligibility for a position in this classification.

Monthly Salary: $5,508 – $8,783

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at Careers (tn.gov). Apply on job opening 59215.This position will be posted on June 25, 2024 – July 1, 2024 for five (5) business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.