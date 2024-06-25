Some pharmacies, federal facilities, physicians, and outsourcing facilities engage in various drug production activities that may not be addressed in sections 503A and 503B of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act). The following table lists current FDA draft and final guidance documents addressing some of these activities.
Note that although most of the drug production activities described below are not addressed in sections 503A or 503B, such as repackaging, in certain cases FDA’s guidances indicate the agency generally does not intend to object to these activities provided that certain conditions are met.
You just read:
Drug Production Activities of Pharmacies, Physicians, Federal Facilities and Outsourcing Facilities
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.