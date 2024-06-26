Caring Across Communities Receives Power Saver Rewards Grant
CAC will educate caregivers about the benefits of signing up for Power Saver Rewards and helping prevent a power outage when a Flex Alert is issued.
As I cared for my mother at the end of her life, I learned caregiving can be emotionally, physically, and financially overwhelming. Caregivers need additional support and services”BUTTE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caring Across Communities was selected by Energy Upgrade California to receive a 2024 Power Saver Rewards grant. Power Saver Rewards, an Energy Upgrade California initiative, encourages utility customers to reduce their energy use during a Flex Alert by providing them with a credit on their energy bill.
“As I cared for my mother at the end of her life, I learned caregiving can be emotionally, physically, and financially overwhelming. Caregivers need additional support and services,” said Julia Yarbough, CEO of Caring Across Communities. “Programs that can provide savings for families and caregivers are vital. I am thrilled to be selected as a Power Saver Rewards grantee to help spread the message of how caregivers and Californians can earn a credit on their electric bill when they save energy during a Flex Alert.”
Caring Across Communities, Inc. grew out of Keeping It REAL Caregiving, the newsletter and website project Ms. Yarbough created shortly after the passing of her 90-year old mother, Nellie Yarbough, in 2020. Keeping It REAL Caregiving provides information and resources to family caregivers through its Substack newsletter, blogs, and social media.
This is Caring Across Communities’ first year of participation in the Power Saver Rewards grant program. Millions of Californians have already enrolled in the program and received credits on their energy bills after saving energy during a Flex Alert. A Flex Alert is typically issued during a heatwave when there is not enough energy supply to match demand. When each of us reduces our energy use during a Flex Alert, it helps prevent a power outage.
To enroll for free in the Power Saver Rewards Program, visit: PowerSaverRewards.org.
About Caring Across Communities:
Caring Across Communities, Inc. is a California-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with an emphasis on raising awareness to age-related social issues impacting caregiving, health care, insurance, home safety, transportation, and available community support. The CAC mission: Elevating and cultivating public awareness of family caregiving using multi-media forums, through delivery of collaborative support and advocacy programs to intergenerational, cross-cultural, and caring communities. Contact Caring Across Communities for media inquires or to request Caring Across Communities to present Power Saver Rewards information at your event.
About Power Saver Rewards:
California’s Power Saver Rewards program was launched in 2022 to provide utility customers with rewards when they reduce their energy use during a Flex Alert. When Californians reduce their energy use during a Flex Alert, it helps prevent a power outage. Learn more at PowerSaverRewards.org.
About Energy Upgrade California:
Energy Upgrade California is an alliance of the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission, utility companies, regional energy networks, local governments, community choice aggregators, businesses, and nonprofit organizations – all uniting to educate Californians on their energy use. By participating in the Power Saver Rewards program, people can positively impact the strain on the power grid by shifting their energy outside of peak times.
