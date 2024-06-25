Submit Release
Little Salmon River Update - June 25, 2024

Based on how much harvest share remains and the fact that effort has been declining, I expect the Little Salmon River fishery may remain open for another two fishing intervals. However, if effort increases this weekend we may reach that harvest share sooner – there are certainly fish to be caught out there! Stay tuned for next week’s update.

Rapid River Hatchery Trapping Update

As of today, June 25th, Rapid River Hatchery is reporting 1,709 clipped adults in holding. This means they still need another 685 adults in the trap to reach their broodstock goal of 2,394 adults. 

Last week, hatchery personnel recycled 474 clipped jacks back into the Little Salmon River for the fishery. Some of those fish were certainly caught during the last fishing interval, but plenty of them remain in the river for anglers to catch. This week, they plan on recycling another 300 jacks or so. 

Good luck out there!

Little Salmon River Update - June 25, 2024

