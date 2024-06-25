Submit Release
S. 4062, CATCH Fentanyl Act

S. 4062 would require U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to establish a pilot program to test technology enhancements for inspecting vehicles and cargo at land ports of entry. The bill would require CBP to evaluate the effectiveness of at least five technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum information sciences, to detect contraband and increase the efficiency of inspections. Under the bill, the pilot program would end five years after enactment. S. 4062 also would require CBP to report to the Congress on the effectiveness of the technologies in the program and their effect on privacy and civil rights and liberties. 

