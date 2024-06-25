Teqtivity Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Setting a New Standard for IT Asset Management Security
EINPresswire.com/ -- Teqtivity, a leading IT Asset Management (ITAM) solutions, is proud to announce that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance. This significant milestone underscores Teqtivity’s commitment to the highest standards of data security and operational excellence.
The SOC 2 Type II (System and Organization Controls) compliance is an industry-leading standard for data security, designed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA). It sets stringent criteria for managing customer data based on five “trust service principles”—security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.
"At Teqtivity, achieving SOC 2 Type II certification is a major milestone. It's a direct reflection of our team's unwavering dedication to building a secure environment for our clients' data. This validation reinforces our commitment to robust security measures and showcases the effectiveness of our ongoing controls. With SOC 2 Type II, our clients gain peace of mind knowing their data is protected with the highest industry standards" said Hiren Hasmukh, CEO at Teqtivity.
The rigorous SOC 2 Type II audit process involved a comprehensive examination of Teqtivity’s systems and controls. The assessment, conducted by an independent third-party auditor, validated the company’s adherence to the highest standards of security and operational integrity.
With SOC 2 Type II compliance, Teqtivity offers its clients enhanced assurance that their data is protected by robust security measures. This compliance not only bolsters trust with existing customers but also positions Teqtivity as a preferred partner for organizations seeking dependable and secure ITAM solutions.
Teqtivity’s ITAM solutions are designed to help organizations efficiently manage and optimize their IT assets, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. The SOC 2 Type II certification further enhances the company’s ability to deliver top-tier services that meet the complex needs of its diverse clientele.
