Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduates 61 new officers">Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduates 61 new officers HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 39 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy…

June 25, 2024

HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 39 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

“I’m proud of the hard work today’s graduates put in over the last 12 weeks to successfully complete their basic training,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “The challenges law enforcement officers in Montana face continue to grow, but I know what they learned at the academy has prepared them to protect their communities with courage and integrity.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation administrator Bryan Lockerby was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

The full list of this session’s graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here.