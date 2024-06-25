Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,030 in the last 365 days.

Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduates 61 new officers">Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduates 61 new officers HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 39 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy…

HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 39 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy (MLEA) within the Montana Department of Justice, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced. MLEA provides basic and advanced training for state, county, city, and tribal law enforcement officers throughout the state.

“I’m proud of the hard work today’s graduates put in over the last 12 weeks to successfully complete their basic training,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “The challenges law enforcement officers in Montana face continue to grow, but I know what they learned at the academy has prepared them to protect their communities with courage and integrity.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation administrator Bryan Lockerby was in attendance to congratulate and address the graduates.

The full list of this session’s graduates is available here. A recorded broadcast of the ceremony is available here.

You just read:

Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduates 61 new officers">Montana Law Enforcement Academy graduates 61 new officers HELENA – Sixty-one new officers who will serve in 39 agencies across the state graduated today from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy…

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more