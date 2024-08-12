Tim Hodgkinson and Atsuko Kamura present their 'Haiku in the Wide World' project: 37 haiku poems in one hour of music
Tim Hodgkinson and Atsuko Kamura will tour Japan to present their "Haiku in the Wide World" project: 37 haiku in a sensory world of musical transformation.LONDON, UK, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tim Hodgkinson, founder member of Henry Cow, the British avant-rock band whose experimentation pushed rock music to its limits, performs in Japan with his new contemporary music piece “Haiku in The Wide World”. Haiku is a form of Japanese literature that enjoys overwhelming popularity overseas due to its poise and piercing originality. From classical haiku that capture a moment in a landscape to contemporary existential haiku, his music creates a sensory world of a different dimension through musical transformation.
Co-starring is Atsuko Kamura of the Polka Dot Fire Brigade, founder of Japanese feminist punk, whose voice here dismantles and reconstructs all genres of singing from opera and folk music to improvisation, to realise Hodgkinson's hugely varied settings of haiku.
For these tour dates, Tim and Kamura invited renowned Japanese experimental musicians to join them and bring the music to new heights of invention.
ロックの実験性を限界まで押し上げた英国の前衛ロックバンド、ヘンリー・カウの創立メンバー、ティム・ホジキンソンが現代音楽の新作「Haiku in The world」を携えての日本公演。
その前衛性と独自性で、海外で圧倒的な人気を誇る日本の文学、俳句。風景の一瞬を切り取った古典俳句から実存的現代俳句が、音楽的変容を通して異次元の感覚世界を創造する。共演者として、フェミニスト・パンクの創始者「水玉消防団」のカムラが、オペラ、民謡から即興まで、あらゆるジャンルの歌唱を解体再構築して俳句を歌う。
このツアーでは、日本からゲスト・ミュージシャンを迎え、さらなる音楽の革新性を追求する。
ティム・ホジキンソン「Haiku Brilliant Moments」日本ツアー
ティム・ホジキンソン (reeds, lap steel guitar,)、カムラ(vocal, electronics)
9月６日（金）東京：秋葉原GOODMAN
https://club.goodman2020.com/events/21063
共演：大熊ワタル(clarinet)、こぐれみわぞう(percussion, vocal, 琴),森重靖宗 (voice, Cello)、竹田賢一（大正琴）
９月８日（日）東京：Bar Isshee
http://www.bloc.jp/barisshee/
俳句をテーマとした即興ワークショップ
９月１０日（火）所沢：Cafe MOJO
https://mojo-m.com/
共演：大熊ワタル(clarinet)、竹田賢一（大正琴）
９月１１日（水）名古屋：KD Japon
https://kdjapon.jimdofree.com/
共演：臼井康浩(guitar)
９月１２日（木）京都：拾得
https://www.jittoku.com/
共演：大熊ワタル(clarinet)、こぐれみわぞう(percussion, vocal), 向井千恵（二胡）
９月１３日（金）大阪：難波ベアーズ
https://namba-bears.main.jp/
共演：河端一（guitar), 向井千恵（二胡）
Tim Hodgkinson
Haiku in the Wide World
