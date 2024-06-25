Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

SB 1001, PN 1446 (Martin) – The General Appropriations Act (GAA), provides for the expenses of Commonwealth Executive, Legislative and Judicial Departments, public debt, and public schools during the 2024-25 fiscal year. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1002, PN 1759 (Martin) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Department of State for use by the Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs in support of the professional licensure boards. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1003, PN 1760 (Martin) – The bill provides for appropriations for fiscal year 2024-25 from the Workmen’s Compensation Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) and to the Office of Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1004, PN 1761 (Martin) – The bill makes an annual appropriation to the Office of the Small Business Advocate in the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for fiscal year 2024-25. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1005, PN 1450 (Martin) – The bill makes an annual appropriation from a restricted revenue account within the General fund for the operation of the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA) in fiscal year 2024-2025. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1006, PN 1762 (Martin) – The bill makes annual appropriations to provide for expenses of the Public School Employees’ Retirement Board for fiscal year 2024-25. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1007, PN 1763 (Martin) – The bill makes annual appropriations to provide for expenses of the State Employees’ Retirement Board for fiscal year 2024-25. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1008, PN 1764 (Martin) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for fiscal year 2024-25. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1009, PN 1765 (Martin) – The bill makes annual appropriations to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) for fiscal year 2024-25. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1010, PN 1766 (Martin) – The bill makes annual appropriations for the regulation and enforcement relating to gaming for fiscal year 2024-25. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1121, PN 1723 (Robinson) – An Act amending Title 12 (Commerce and Trade) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, establishing the Pennsylvania-Ireland Trade Commission and the Pennsylvania-Ireland Trade Commission Account; imposing duties on the Department of Community and Economic Development; and making an editorial change. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.

SB 1241, PN 1716 (Gebhard) – The bill amends Act 825 of 1921 known as the Insurance Department Act regarding pre-examination education requirements for Insurance Producers. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1246, PN 1720 (Kearney) – This bill amends Title 74 (Transportation) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes establishing the State Safety Oversight Office within the Department of Transportation and providing for its powers and duties.

Amendment A05173 (Kearney) – This amendment makes miscellaneous changes to a proposed State Safety Oversight Office clarifying:

Compliance with Federal Transit Administration and applicable state and federal requirements;

Terms of access and staff supervision requirements regarding inspection of facilities;

Liability for damages and legal rights and remedies for damages caused by PennDOT personnel;

Security and emergency preparedness plan oversight;

Safety and security certification process; and

Creation of administrative hearing and appeal procedure related to PennDOT decisions.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations.

HB 1664, PN 3287 (Scott) – The bill amends Title 40 (Insurance) to create a new chapter requiring insurance companies or vendors they contract with to provide dental or health care providers with multiple options on receiving claim payments.

Amendment A05064 (Disanto) – In addition to technical corrections to the bill, the amendment revises the new chapter on Electronic Notice of Insurance Practices to do the following:

Provides enhanced notice and cancellation of receipt of electronic documents protection.

Make consistent references to terms.

Provide that the chapter does not apply to Self-insurance health benefit plans subject to ERISA or exempted from ERISA.

Authorizes the Department of Insurance to promulgate regulations to effectuate the chapter.

Provides that failure to comply with this chapter shall be deemed an unfair insurance practice under the Unfair Insurance Practices Act.

The amendment was agreed to by a voice vote and the bill was re-referred to the Appropriations.

HB 1490, PN 3312 (Gallagher) – This bill amends the Acupuncture Licensure Act to make various updates pertaining to the practice of acupuncture. A vote of 48-2 was recorded.

HB 1754, PN 3198 (Mullins) – The bill Amends Act 284 of 1921, known as the Insurance Company Act, to require coverage of biomarker testing in commercial insurance policies along CHIP and Medicaid. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

The Senate confirmed the following executive nominations by a vote of 50-0:

Ashley M. Hoover, Animal Health and Diagnostic Commission (New Appointment)

William I. lams, State Conservation Commission Education (New Appointment)

Joyce Warwick, State Board of Dentistry Education (New Appointment)

Robert W. Bogle, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (Reappointment)

Quintin B. Bullock, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (New Appointment)

Richard D. Caruso, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (New Appointment)

Brandon W. Danz, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (New Appointment)

William A. Gindlesperger, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (New Appointment)

Cynthia D. Shapira, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (Reappointment)

Robert L. Traynham, II, Board of Governors of the State System of Higher Education (New Appointment)

Satya B. Verma, State Board of Optometry (New Appointment)

Rylee A. Ewing, State Farm Products Show Commission (New Appointment)

Carleen M. Vorisek, State Farm Products Show Commission (New Appointment)