Emerging Artist/Singer-Songwriter Dominic Quarto Releases Debut Studio Album "Happy Little Accidents" on June 28

I wanted my sound to drive home that throwback feel of music’s yesteryear. When you hear the tunes, I hope you get that feeling of familiarity.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging artist/California-based singer-songwriter Dominic Quarto releases his debut studio album "Happy Little Accidents" on June 28th. The new album brings an extremely well-balanced collection of 10 get off your chair original tunes with hints of rock and roll nostalgia throughout; reflective of the many artists that influenced Dominic since he was a kid like The Who, Aerosmith, Rick Nelson, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash and Hank Williams III. The new music will be released on CD and Digital formats across all platforms via Quarto Valley Records and will be available to STREAM/DOWNLOAD/BUY HERE.
"Happy Little Accidents" features premiere musicians that include guitarist Doug Pettibone (Lucinda Williams), drummer Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), bassist Jorgen Carlsson (Govt Mule) and bassist Brent Harding (Social Distortion) with additional musical contributions from Gary Brandon (Pedal Steel), Rip Carson (guitar), Bob Gothar (guitar), and Jeff Taylor (drums).
Produced by Dave Jenkins, the album was recorded at Fresh Ground Sound Records in Ventura, California. The 10 original songs on "Happy Little Accidents," co-written by Dominic and Jenkins, offer catchy lyrics laced with touches of humor and great melodies that are matched with a completely unique vocal style. “I wanted my sound to drive home that throwback feel of music’s yesteryear,” says Dominic. “When you hear the tunes, I hope you get that feeling of familiarity.” Most of these tunes are based on Dominic’s real-life experiences. The subject matter is reminiscent of the sex, drugs and rock and roll lifestyle of the 60s and 70s.
The lead off single “Wanna Good Time” rocks nostalgia with lyrics like “Well I like to party all night and sleep all day,” “My boss gave me work but I can’t get up at eight” and “You know man, I live a Rock ‘N Roll life.” The majority of the songs on the 10-track album revolve around girls and love -- everything from looking and lusting for love to being blinded by love to losing and finding love. These include “Rosie,” “La Verne,“ “Just Take It All,” “Ely May,” “Poor Me Another,” “Hard To Say Goodbye” and “Rippy Dippy.” According to Dominic, “Love is just a four-letter word, and not to be taken literally.”
In the ballad “Poor Me Another,” Dominic sings about his experience losing someone he was really ‘into.’ The gritty tune “Outlaw” reflects on the life of a rebel a la ‘James Dean’ -- “I’m a single lonely villain with no ball and chain, And ladies of the night is what I crave, I’m a wanted man running from the law...”
The final track, “Song For Nick,” is a personal message to Dominic’s late brother with lyrics “You know I wish I had just one more chance, To tell you I love you brother, I hope to see you again some day.” “My older brother Nick didn’t pay much attention to me ‘til I was a teen, about age 13 or 14,“ says Dominic, “but he was my best friend and still has a big influence on me. When it came time to name this album, I was pretty clueless. So, I thought about what Nick would think and say and ‘Happy Little Accidents' came to mind. It just felt right.”
About Dominic Quarto
Emerging artist Dominic Quarto is a California-based singer-songwriter. He grew up in southern California listening to the great music his parents enjoyed - from the legendary rock and roll musicians of the 60s and 70s to the music of the girl groups and Motown. These genres have had a tremendous influence on his musical style. Dominic began getting serious about music in High School. His favorite class was called “Rock and Roll,” and it’s where he became mesmerized with the history of Rock music. That’s when he realized his true calling and knew what he wanted to do with the rest of his life. After graduating high school, he took music lessons that focused on his singing plus an introduction to playing all different instruments. Simultaneously, Dominic started writing lyrics while gathering with different friends to jam; mostly as the front man. He released two singles in 2015 -- "What a World We Live In" and "Out of Control" -- which were played on US and UK radio. Supported by the likes of Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, these tracks are reminiscent of music genre game-changers such as Nirvana and The Offspring. Living life like one of his ‘rock heroes’ at such an early age brought exciting adventures and heartache. He took to expressing these life experiences in song – writing the lyrics and then using his emotion to powerfully sing his words. The result is his first full studio album “Happy Little Accidents” offering 10 tracks.
About Quarto Valley Records
Founded by tech entrepreneur Bruce Quarto, the California-based independent label Quarto Valley Records represents Rock, Blues, Jazz and Americana genres with an impressive artist roster featuring legacy musicians Paul Rodgers, GRAMMY® award-winning Edgar Winter and Savoy Brown as well as the legendary talent that comprises The Immediate Family, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and renowned drummer and songwriter Tom Hambridge, GRAMMY® award-winning producer and percussionist Narada Michael Walden, blues-rock artist Sean Chambers, British blues sensation Bonham-Bullick, Wings member Denny Seiwell, acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter Al Staehely, the esteemed and soulful Richard T. Bear, and emerging artist Dominic Quarto.
