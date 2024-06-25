House Bill 2182 Printer's Number 3145
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in other required equipment, further providing for visual signals on authorized vehicles.
There were 1,830 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,009 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in other required equipment, further providing for visual signals on authorized vehicles.