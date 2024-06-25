Submit Release
Senate Bill 1031 Printer's Number 1317

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - An Act amending the act of May 3, 1933 (P.L.242, No.86), referred to as the Cosmetology Law, further providing for definitions, for practice without license prohibited, for eligibility requirements for examination, for limited licenses, for requirements of a school of cosmetology, for practice in licensed salons only, for booth rental prohibited, for sanitary rules and for fees; providing for municipal registration, business license and taxes; further providing for duration and renewal of licenses and for penalties; and providing for waiver of certain fees, fines and penalties.

