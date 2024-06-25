Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,011 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 1777

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in falsification and intimidation, further providing for the offense of false alarms to agencies of public safety.

You just read:

Senate Bill 812 Printer's Number 1777

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more