Senate Bill 988 Printer's Number 1776

PENNSYLVANIA, June 25 - An Act amending Title 44 (Law and Justice) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in DNA data and testing, further providing for policy, for definitions, for State DNA Data Base, for State Police recommendation of additional offenses and annual report, for DNA sample required upon conviction, delinquency adjudication and certain ARD cases, for DNA data base exchange, for expungement and for mandatory cost; and making an editorial change.

