Minister’s statement on Haisla Nation investment decision for Cedar LNG

CANADA, June 25 - Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement on the Haisla Nation’s positive financial investment decision for Cedar LNG:

“After more than a decade of hard work and perseverance, I offer my congratulations to the Haisla Nation on making a positive final investment decision for Cedar LNG.

“Cedar LNG will be one of the largest First Nations majority-owned infrastructure projects in Canada. It will play a key role in the Haisla Nation’s path to economic independence over the next four decades, employing up to 500 people during construction and providing 100 good, secure jobs, once operational.

“Powered entirely by renewable electricity from BC Hydro, Cedar LNG will be one of the lowest emitting facilities of its kind in the world. Through a memorandum of understanding, the Province will work with the Haisla Nation to enhance the project’s environmental performance even further and lower its emissions to near zero by 2030.

“While some want us to say ‘No’ to all resource projects, along with the good jobs that people and communities rely on, others want to rip up B.C.’s climate plan and abandon our action to reduce the pollution that threatens our children and grandchildren. There is a better path forward.

“By putting in place a cap on emissions from the oil and gas sector, we can ensure that we meet B.C.’s climate commitments, while providing certainty for best-in-class, world-leading projects like Cedar LNG. B.C. is also on track to cut methane emissions across the sector 45% by 2025, and is working to strengthen B.C.’s methane regulations to achieve a 75% reduction target by 2030.

“Today’s positive financial investment decision demonstrates not only the perseverance of the Haisla Nation in achieving this historic milestone, but also the confidence of investors in B.C.’s economy and our strong future in the natural resource sector. B.C. has led Canada’s large provinces in GDP growth since 2017 and gained 79,200 jobs over the past year.

“By working together and in partnership with First Nations, we can continue to build a cleaner economy, create good jobs for people and reduce pollution.”