Role of the Executive Committee

The Executive Committee is the governing body in charge of supervising the execution of the General Assembly’s decisions and the administration and work of the General Secretariat. It meets three times a year.

The Committee's members sit at the top level of policing in their own countries and bring many years of experience and knowledge to advise and guide the Organization. Its role is to:

Supervise the execution of the decisions of the General Assembly;

Prepare the agenda for sessions of the General Assembly;

Submit to the General Assembly any programme of work or project which it considers useful;

Supervise the administration and work of the Secretary General.

Composition of the Executive Committee

Elected by the General Assembly, the Executive Committee has 13 members comprising the President of the Organization, three vice-presidents and nine delegates. They are all from different countries and the geographical distribution is balanced.

The President is elected for four years, and vice-presidents and delegates for three. They are not immediately eligible for re-election either to the same posts or as delegates to the Executive Committee.

Current members of the Executive Committee

President

Ahmed Naser AL-RAISI (United Arab Emirates)

Vice-Presidents

Peter DE BUYSSCHER (Belgium)

Garba Baba UMAR (Nigeria)

Valdecy URQUIZA (Brazil)

Delegates

Juan Carlos HERNÁNDEZ (Argentina)

Binchen HU (China)

Michael A. HUGHES (United States)

Will KERR (United Kingdom)

María Alicia MALO SÁNCHEZ (Spain)

Anne-Marie NAINDA (Namibia)

Alaa RAGAB (Egypt)

Selçuk SEVGEL (Türkiye)

Praveen SINHA (India)