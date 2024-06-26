Official Launch of UAE-Based Sports Gear & Sports-Tech Brand “RUSHIO”

RUSHIO LOGO

RUSHIO, a UAE-based sports tech brand, has launched advanced training gear for combat sports RUSHIO is also developing AI technology enabled products.

Excited to launch in the region with our first two collections. Dubai, a combat sports hub, has been key in perfecting our gear. We aim to support emerging talents and spotlight new global stars.” — Sally Obeid, FOUNDER & CEO - RUSHIO

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RUSHIO, the innovative UAE sports tech and gear brand, today announced its official launch, promising a significant leap in athletic performance and training. RUSHIO introduces advancements in cushioning, materials, and sustainability, aiming to redefine comfort and durability in combat sports for all skill levels.

The brand merges advanced technology with deep industry knowledge, focusing on inclusivity and mental health to make premium training gear affordable for everyone.

Sally Obeid, CEO of RUSHIO, stated, “After extensive research, development, and testing, we’re thrilled to launch and introduce our first collections to the combat sports community, starting in the Middle East with the UAE and KSA, and planning expansions to other regions.”

Obeid also noted, “Being in Dubai, a hub for combat sports, allowed us to fine-tune our products for a diverse range of athletes, from amateurs to world champions, and from adults to youth. With our gear, we aim to support the journeys of countless emerging and established talents.”

RUSHIO collaborates with top athletes like Mustafa Al Taslaq, Ilham Bourkkadi, and Khalid Kassas, among others, to innovate and enhance its equipment.

Mustafa Al-Taslaq commented, "Working with Rushio from the start has been insightful. Contributing to product development, we ensure our gear meets athletes' diverse needs, aiming to uplift combat sports standards in the Arab world."

Taha Alami Marrouni added, "Partnering with Rushio aligns with my goals. Their high-quality gear is transforming the industry, supporting local combat sports development." Ilham Bourakkadi said, "Collaborating with Rushio is thrilling. We’re redefining the industry with gear that boosts performance and supports mental well-being, benefiting our sports community."

Khalid Kassas shared, "My commitment to martial arts excellence mirrors Rushio's innovation and quality focus. Their equipment not only enhances performance but also fosters athletes' growth."

Embracing the motto, Feed the Rush, Feel the Ratio, RUSHIO offers a balance of injury protection and precision for skill enhancement. This balance is achieved through superior cushioning, premium materials for durability, and advanced fabrics for optimal performance.

RUSHIO is also developing tech-enabled devices for boxing training, offering comprehensive analytics, AI-driven coaching, and seamless integration with fitness wearables.

For more information, visit WWW.THERUSHIO.COM.

RUSHIO is a UAE-based sports tech and gear company, enhancing combat sports training with advanced technology. Its mission is to increase inclusivity, accessibility to quality training tools, and promote mental health across all skill levels.

