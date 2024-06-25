Sports Law Expert Podcast Features Attorney Ahmand Johnson of Greenspoon Marder as a Featured Guest
Johnson’s practice spans transactional matters in entertainment and sports, intellectual property, and commercial litigation.
Ahmand is earning praise for his legal work in the NIL space. As NIL continues to become a prominent niche in sports law, he will be one to watch in collegiate athletics, and high school athletics.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications (HP) has announced that Ahmand R. Johnson, a partner in Greenspoon Marder’s Entertainment & Sports practice group, was interviewed last month on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The segment can be heard here.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
“Ahmand is one of those sports law attorneys, who is earning praise for his legal work in the NIL space,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications, which published some of his thought leadership recently here (https://sportslitigationalert.com/legal-analysis-of-gervon-dexter-and-nil/). “As NIL continue to become a prominent niche in sports law, Ahmand will be one to watch, not only in collegiate athletics, but also in the emerging high school athletics field.”
About Ahmand R. Johnson
In his sports practice, Mr. Johnson has advised amateur athletes on NIL matters, including both negotiations and disputes, as well as Title IX matters, civil litigation and criminal and regulatory matters. As a Certified NFLPA Contract Advisor, he has more than 15 years of experience negotiating player contracts, sponsorship and marketing deals, and handling Collective Bargaining Agreement disputes on behalf of NFL players. He has also served as legal counsel for an NBA lottery pick and a five-star NCAA basketball player, negotiating licensing and marketing deals, as well as handling their ancillary legal needs.
In his entertainment practice, Mr. Johnson represents renowned artists, record companies, songwriters, producers, and production companies in copyright, licensing, financing, content acquisition, production, digital distribution and music matters. He also advises media and entertainment clients regarding advertising, sponsorship and talent agreements as well as use of social media and websites.
Mr. Johnson’s intellectual property experience includes trademark and copyright prosecution, trademark and trade dress infringement litigation, trademark cancellation and opposition, and Trademark Trial and Appeal Board appeals.
Mr. Johnson’s litigation practice includes 18 years of litigation experience in federal, state, and bankruptcy courts, representing individuals and companies in high stakes commercial litigation including multimillion dollar partnership disputes, contract disputes, and securities fraud litigation. He has extensive experience managing protracted litigation in various industries including finance, health care, automotive, construction, retail and manufacturing.
Before joining Greenspoon Marder, Mr. Johnson was the head of the Sports and Entertainment practice group at a prominent international law firm.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 26 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
