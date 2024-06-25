Unveiling LIFE, LAW & NYC; A Behind the Scenes Podcast & Insider’s Glimpse into the Heart of NYC’s Legendary Legal World

The Ashley Law Firm’s Founder, Mitchel Ashley Delivers NYC’s Most Gripping Legal Dramas, Insider Tips, Life Hacks and More

NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed personal injury attorney Mitchel H. Ashley is offering a rare view into the belly of New York City’s legal system with the groundbreaking bi-weekly podcast, LIFE, LAW and NYC . Mitchel Ashley combines his deep legal knowledge with his unique humor to share legal insights, juicy dramas and life hacks gleaned from his own real life experiences.With the success of the popular series "Monday’s with Mitchel" on Instagram Live, this brand-new podcast adventure offers an expanded view on the city that never sleeps and the law that pulses through its streets. Through Mitchel’s keen lens and with additional insights from esteemed guests, including a former Supreme Court judge, each episode offers a wealth of information as it relates to life, law and New York City. The debut episode introduces Maria, Mitchel’s partner in the firm and in life, they explain how each and every case begins once it enters their doors. Mitchel and Maria’s genuine love of law (and life) is obvious as they explain their process with a little humor and a whole lot of heart. “We take all of our cases very seriously, we treat everyone as if they are the most important case we have in the office. Each and every case is vitally important to us” says Mitchel Ashley.Mitchel and Maria married in 2005 and founded the Ashley Law Firm in 2009. Their compassionate, professional approach along with a track record of successful outcomes highlight their commitment to fighting for justice and advocating for the rights of their clients. A beacon of hope for those seeking compensation and peace of mind, The Ashley Law Firm provides top tier representation for their clients emphasizing the human aspect of the relationship rather than viewing the case solely from a business standpoint. This along with their passion for philanthropy, compassion and generosity is a testament to their belief in the power of collective action and helping your fellow man.Tune in, subscribe and comment. New episodes of LIFE, LAW and NYC drop every other Thursday at 6PM EST and are available on Spotify or wherever you choose to listen to podcasts. For even more Mitchel Ashley, tune into The Ashley Law Firm’s "Monday’s with Mitchel" series on Instagram Live every Monday.For more information about The Ashley Law Firm and their commitment to giving back, please visit Theashleylawfirm.com or contact their office at 212-513-1300 to schedule a free consultation.###Visit Theashleylawfirm.com to read real-world reviews about the team’s outstanding approach or browse recent verdicts and settlements that changed clients’ lives for the better. Call 212-513-1300 now for a free consultation. Remember when you call Mitchel’s office to ask for him. He is there to help you personally.# # #About The Ashley Law Firm:The Ashley Law Firm was established in 2009 by accomplished personal injury attorney Mitchel Ashley on values of dedication, integrity, and personal attention. Managing multiple cases each year in a variety of personal injury areas, including auto/transport accidents, medical malpractice, dog bites, police brutality, and more, Ashley’s team fights tirelessly for the compensation and peace of mind that clients deserve. With one goal in mind - the be the best personal injury law firm in New York - Ashley has obtained millions of dollars in verdicts, bringing claims to a quick and satisfactory resolution with a compassionate, professional approach. He and his five-star team are prepared to take cases to the jury, if necessary, in order to win maximum compensation. Call 212-513-1300 now for a free consultation. Visit Theashleylawfirm.com to learn more and @TheAshleyLawFirm on Instagram.