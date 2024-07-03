HTG launches TeleCloud APP, billing & provisioning for MVNO’s, MVNE’s, ISP’s and other telecom providers

OSS for Telecom Providers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawkins Technology Group LLC , one of the fastest growing providers of cloud-based software solutions, today announced the official launch of its new product, TeleCloud APP. TeleCloud APP is an Operational Support System (OSS) for telecom providers that enables rating, billing, end-user management, reseller management, and customer support.TeleCloud APP boasts a wide range of capabilities, including: Real-time provisioning and management of end-users on one or multiple carrier agreements in one unified platform.• Automated recurring billing for end-users, resellers, and dealers.• Fully private labeled interface on your custom domain for service providers and resellers.• Well-maintained and documented RESTful API • Customer-facing websites for wireless and broadband providers are also available, enabling online activation and more.Communications companies with multiple carrier or service provider agreements that choose to work with TeleCloud APP enjoy the benefits of its “Plug-in” architecture, enabling real-time provisioning and billing for all their services under one platform. Modules that communicate with carriers can be hosted by TeleCloud APP or on a remote server under your control, allowing all code to stay proprietary and credentials to be protected.TeleCloud APP is available now. Interested telecom companies can sign up online instantly. For more information, please visit https://telecloud.app About Hawkins Technology Group LLCHawkins is one of the fastest-growing providers of cloud-based software for businesses. Founded in 2020 in Dallas, TX, the company specializes in robust and user-friendly API's and control panels to help enterprises and individuals streamline their operations. With over 25 years of combined experience, the team at Hawkins strives to provide its customers with solutions that make running their businesses easier.

