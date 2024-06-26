Driving Culinary Innovation: MatchAwards and Kitchify Team Up
MatchAwards and Kitchify Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Culinary IndustryFAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MatchAwards, the leading AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Kitchify, an innovative platform that streamlines vendor management and price comparison for the culinary industry. This collaboration aims to bring cutting-edge technology to the foodservice sector, enhancing efficiency and cost savings for chefs and restaurant owners nationwide.
Transforming Culinary Operations with Innovative Technology
Kitchify offers a revolutionary solution for culinary professionals, providing an all-in-one digital order guide that compares prices across multiple vendors in real time. By automating the price comparison process, Kitchify saves chefs hours each week, allowing them to focus on their passion for cooking rather than administrative tasks.
Mark Schuwerk, Account Executive at Kitchify, highlights the impact of this technology:
"Kitchify is transforming how chefs and restaurant owners manage their food purchasing. By consolidating all vendors into a single, easy-to-use platform, we enable our users to make informed decisions quickly and efficiently. Our partnership with MatchAwards.com will further enhance our capabilities and bring even greater value to our customers."
Streamlined Ordering and Cost Savings
With Kitchify, chefs can instantly compare prices for products they buy and place orders with all their vendors at once. This streamlined approach not only saves time but also ensures that restaurants can take advantage of the best available prices, leading to significant cost savings.
Michael Noble, COO of MatchAwards.com, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership:
"The collaboration with Kitchify aligns perfectly with MatchAwards' mission to drive economic development through innovative technology. By integrating our AI-powered platform with Kitchify's comprehensive order management system, we can provide unparalleled support to the culinary industry, fostering growth and enhancing efficiency."
Empowering Culinary Professionals and Vendors
Kitchify also offers substantial benefits for vendors, showcasing their products and pricing directly to potential buyers at the optimal time. This increased visibility facilitates customer acquisition and enables local and independent vendors to access high-volume business opportunities previously out of reach.
Key Features of Kitchify Include:
- Easy Price Comparison: Kitchify builds a digital order guide tailored to each restaurant's needs, allowing real-time price comparisons for identical products and similar substitutions.
- Multi-Vendor Ordering: Consolidate orders from multiple vendors into a single platform, saving time and reducing administrative overhead.
- Product Tracking: Monitor specific prices for every product purchased over time to manage food costs effectively.
- Smart Search: Discover new products conveniently and efficiently.
- Vendor Showcase: Local and independent vendors gain unprecedented access to a built-in clientele, fostering new business relationships.
- Looking Ahead to a Collaborative Future
The partnership between MatchAwards.com and Kitchify represents a significant step forward in leveraging technology to support the culinary industry. By combining their strengths, both companies are poised to deliver innovative solutions that will drive efficiency, cost savings, and business growth for culinary professionals and vendors alike.
About Kitchify
Kitchify is a leading platform designed to simplify vendor management and price comparison for the culinary industry. By consolidating all vendors into a single digital order guide, Kitchify enables chefs and restaurant owners to save time and money while discovering new products and managing food costs effectively.
Mark Schuwerk
Account Executive, Kitchify
Phone: (303) 481-1962
Email: info@kitchify.com
www.kitchify.com
About MatchAwards
MatchAwards is a pioneering AI-powered Social-Economic Media Platform dedicated to stimulating economic growth and promoting business collaboration. With its innovative GovTide Engine, MatchAwards.com connects businesses, governments, investors, and consultants to discover new opportunities and drive collective prosperity.
Michael Noble
Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc
+1 800-862-6507
edo@matchawards.com
