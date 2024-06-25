ACD Hosts CCDS Scientific & Patient Symposium and Champions for a Cure Gala in Salt Lake City
ACD is bringing researchers, CCDS patients and the Salt Lake City community together for a symposium and gala on June 28 to 30. Tickets are still available!
We would love for the Salt Lake City community to attend, support our families and see the impactful CCDS research happening at the University of Utah and beyond.”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Creatine Deficiencies (ACD) is excited to announce the upcoming 2024 CCDS Scientific & Patient Symposium and Champions for a Cure Gala, taking place from June 28 to June 30, in Salt Lake City, Utah at The Little America Hotel. These pivotal events aim to unite researchers, medical professionals, patients, and advocates in the fight against cerebral creatine deficiency syndrome (CCDS), fostering collaboration, education, and support.
— Heidi Wallis, ACD Executive Director
CCDS Scientific & Patient Symposium
This symposium provides a unique opportunity for leading scientists, clinicians, industry leaders, and health professionals to share the latest advancements in CCDS research, treatment options, and patient care. Caregivers and patients will share their valuable insights on the impact of CCDS on daily life and directly communicate with those that aim to treat or cure them or their loved one.
The Symposium will feature:
CCDS Research Presentations and Q&As: Researchers will present their latest findings across many aspects of the CCDS journey to treatments and a cure.
Newborn Screening Sessions: Advancements and advocacy for the importance of newborn screening to diagnose and treat CCDS in infancy.
Caregiver and Clinician Perspective Panel: Opportunity for researchers, clinicians and caregivers to get the holistic perspective on the work being done on CCDS from daily life to the clinic to the lab.
Champions for a Cure Gala
The culmination of this impactful weekend is the Champions for a Cure Gala on June 30 at The Little America Hotel. This elegant evening will feature a dinner, dancing and moving presentations by the CCDS community, and aims to raise critical funds for ACD’s ongoing mission to find a cure for creatine deficiencies. "We are thrilled to bring together the brightest minds in CCDS research, advocates across many industries, and the passionate community of patients and families," said Heidi Wallis, executive director of ACD. "We would love for the Salt Lake City community to attend, support our families and see the impactful CCDS research happening at the University of Utah and beyond."
The gala will feature:
Co-chairs: Randy and Jack Allen, the father and brother of a child impacted by CCDS, who will be hosting the ceremonies.
Silent Auction: Guests can bid on exclusive items and experiences, with all proceeds benefiting ACD and supporting CCDS research.
Dinner and Dancing: A gourmet dinner followed by live DJ entertainment, providing an opportunity for attendees to celebrate and support the cause.
Tickets to the gala are available at https://creatineinfo.org/gala. Donations of support for the CCDS community and ACD’s mission can be made at https://creatineinfo.org/donate and by supporting the Champions for a Cure Auction.
About ACD: The Association for Creatine Deficiencies’ mission is to eliminate the challenges of CCDS. ACD is committed to providing patient, family, and public education to advocate for early intervention through newborn screening, and to promote and fund medical research for treatments and cures for Cerebral Creatine Deficiency Syndromes. Because CCDS mimic symptoms of other medical conditions, patients are often first diagnosed with autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and other disorders. Proper diagnosis and early intervention are critical to establishing interventions needed to improve life quality and longevity for the CCDS patient. For more information regarding ACD, please visit creatineinfo.org.
