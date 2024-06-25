Introducing the Equator's Retro Refrigerator-Freezer with Ice Maker: Vintage Charm Meets Modern Convenience

Refrigerators

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances proudly presents the Equator Retro Refrigerator-Freezer with Ice Maker, combining vintage charm with modern functionality. Perfect for large families and culinary enthusiasts, this freestanding unit is available in stylish black or cream finishes, making it a versatile addition to any decor.

The Equator Retro Refrigerator-Freezer boasts a generous interior capacity of 18 cubic feet and measures 71.73 x 29.52 x 28.70 inches (HxWxD). Designed for convenience, it features adjustable feet to ensure a perfect fit in any space, along with two crispers to keep produce separate from other food items. Inside the refrigerator, you'll find three adjustable glass shelves, multiple bins, and door storage for optimal organization. The interior light ensures the fridge's contents are visible at any time of day.

The freezer section includes a shelf and a pre-installed automatic ice maker, providing the convenience of ice on demand. The RRFI 18 B/C model operates on a reliable and energy-efficient compressor, and users will appreciate the frost-free feature, eliminating the need for manual defrosting. The electronic temperature control offers easy adjustments for both the refrigerator and freezer.

Additional features of the Equator Retro Refrigerator-Freezer include an energy-efficient compressor, a pre-installed automatic ice maker, easy-to-use electronic temperature control, two crisper drawers, an interior light, frost-free operation, adjustable shelves, two exterior color options, adjustable feet, and a one-year parts and labor warranty.

The Equator Retro Refrigerator-Freezer with Ice Maker is available for purchase at leading appliance retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, and Wayfair.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances, founded in 1991, offers a wide range of home appliances, including laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, and wine coolers. The company has been recognized in various media outlets for its eco-friendly products and innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

