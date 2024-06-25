About 1 in 4 Kansans ≥ 18 years of age had doctor diagnosed arthritis. Kansans with arthritis are nearly three times more likely to live with a disability – hearing, vision, mobility, self-care, and/or independent living – as compared to those without arthritis. View the latest Kansas data (PDF) on arthritis.

Several characteristics called risk factors affect whether your risk is high or low for arthritis. These incldue weight, smoking, employement and injuries and infections.