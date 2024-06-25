Cardiovascular Disease & Stroke Prevention Programs

Kansas is working hard to bring more heart health programming and practices to your area. You may notice your doctors, nurses, community health workers, pharmacists and community organizations teaming up to connect you with the tools you need to meet your health goals through medical intervention and lifestyle change.

Pharmacists are connecting with other health care providers to ensure you have the best medication management possible.

Community health workers and nurses are providing education on how you can take your own blood pressure and connecting you to valuable community resources for heart health.

Community organizations and clinics are offering classes and coaching on positive changes you can make to lower your risk of heart disease or manage your medical condition.

These are just a few of the many ways Kansas is connecting to provide you with the tools you need to keep your heart healthy!