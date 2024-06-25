Texas State Parks Pass Price to Increase Sept. 1

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN— The Texas State Parks Pass, which gives passholders and their guests unlimited free day-use access to all 88 Texas State Parks, is increasing its annual price from $70 to $95 on Sept. 1. This is only the second time the price has increased since the program was instituted in 2004.

“We hope people take advantage of the next few months by getting their annual Texas State Parks Pass before the price increases this fall,” said Jill Kreindler, Texas State Parks Marketing and Brand Manager. “Summer is the perfect time to explore new parks and possibly have new experiences with family and friends. If you’ve always thought about investing in a park pass, this is the perfect time to do it!”

There are special events at parks that happen only during the summer, added Kreindler.

“Some parks really pull out all of the stops and make an ideal space for summer fun,” said Kreindler. “Garner State Park hosts a dance every night through the summer from 8:30- 11 p.m. until mid- August. At Palo Duro Canyon State Park, the TEXAS Outdoor Musical runs Tuesdays through Sundays at the Pioneer Amphitheater at the park. The show tells the stories, struggles and triumphs of early settlers through song, dance, fireworks and lots of Texas humor!”

Texas State Parks benefits extend beyond the front gate, with a half-price discount for the second night of camping when visitors stay two or more consecutive nights in the same campsite or screened shelter. Passholders also get 10 percent off most retail and rental items and park stores, special discounts for activities and events and a subscription to the State Parks Getaways e-newsletter with seasonal activity ideas and highlights. Additionally, the shipping and handling fee previously in place for online and phone pass orders will no longer apply.

Current Texas State Parks Pass holders who have a pass expiring after Sept. 1 can renew early (up to 150 days prior to expiration) to get another 12 months of pass benefits at the $70 price.

The Youth Group Annual Pass (YGA), which allows free entry to state parks for nonprofit youth group members and a number of adult sponsors, will rise from $100 to $150. YGA applications received in August but paid on Sept. 1 or after will pay the new fee price. Email Youth Group Annual Pass with questions about application status.

Texas State Parks Passes can be purchased on our reservation website, in person at most state parks, or by phone at (512) 389-8900. For more information, visit our Frequently Asked Questions page.