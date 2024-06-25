Sexual Violence Prevention & Education

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has been addressing sexual violence by implementing population-based approaches since 1997. The Sexual Violence Prevention and Education (SVPE) Program works with local communities and schools in implementing comprehensive and evidence-based approaches designed to decrease the first-time perpetration of sexual violence through community mobilization, environmental, policy and social norms change strategies. The program also partners closely with other state agencies and national organizations to integrate issues related to sexual violence prevention. To ensure the highest quality of programming, KDHE invests in a robust program of evaluation and continuous quality improvement.

KDHE receives funding and technical guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Rape Prevention and Education Program and the Preventive Health and Health Services Block Grant. Work of the SVPE Program has most recently been driven by the CDC’s STOP SV: A Technical Package to Prevent Sexual Violence.