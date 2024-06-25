Mpox Vaccine & Education Grant

Allowable Activities:

Local education campaigns to increase vaccine confidence and combat misinformation

Support to adapt materials for target audiences, including language translation

Media buys, such as radio and television ads to assist with outreach and education efforts

Sessions with trusted leaders among under-served and/or affected communities to better understand community needs (for example: town hall meetings, focus groups, round table discussions)

Purchase of vaccination supplies (including personal protective equipment, sanitation, and injection site medical supplies) for vaccine events

Space rental for vaccine events, training, education, and focus groups

Assistance in providing access to vaccination activities, including transportation and mileage reimbursement (reimbursement will be provided at the federal rate or according to internal rate, whichever is less)

Coverage of transportation costs (for example bus fare vouchers, ride share programs, and taxi fare)

Personnel (for example meeting facilitators, vaccinators, translators)

Funding Restrictions



Unallowable Activities: MVEG funds are not allowed to be used for food or drinks, construction costs, purchase of vehicles, personal care outside of vaccination events, and vaccine incentives.

Unallowable Costs: MVEG funds cannot replace other federal, state, or local funds that would otherwise be available for the proposed Mpox related activities. Applicants may not reduce or reallocate federal, state, or local funds for a particular activity or purchase specifically because MVEG funds are available.

Have any questions? Contact the MVEG Program.