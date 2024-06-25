Submit Release
‘Landscape Tells a Story’ multimedia exhibition opens in Georgia capital

A multimedia exhibition – ‘Landscape Tells a Story’ – opens in the Georgian capital Tbilisi today.

The exhibition is organised by the Caucasian Environmental NGOs Network (CENN) and brings together Georgian visual artists. 

Over the past two months, these artists have created a rich array of multimedia works, including paintings, sculptures, video installations and illustrations. Their work focuses on the role of energy efficiency and renewable energy in combating and adapting to the negative impacts of climate change.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 25 to 30 June, daily from 12:00 to 18:00.

The exhibition is organised by the EU-funded projects ‘Georgian Energy Sector Reform Project (GESRP)’ and ‘Georgia Climate Action Project (GEO-CAP)’. The initiative is also supported by the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia.

