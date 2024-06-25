EU opens accession negotiations with Moldova

The EU today held the first Intergovernmental Conference at ministerial level to open accession negotiations with the Republic of Moldova.

This follows a decision by the European Council on 14-15 December 2023 to open accession negotiations with Moldova, and the approval by the Council of the Negotiating Framework for the negotiations with Moldova on 21 June, in accordance with the revised enlargement methodology.

The EU delegation was led by Hadja Lahbib, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Belgium, accompanied by Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi. The delegation of Moldova was led by the Prime Minister Dorin Recean.

“Congratulations to Moldova for passing a cardinal milestone on its EU accession path,” Hadja Lahbib said on behalf of the Belgian Presidency at the Council of the EU. “The opening of accession negotiations only two years after the granting of candidate status is a testament to Moldova’s resoluteness to fulfilling the EU reform agenda. As we open this new chapter in our relations, it is important to continue pursuing the reform efforts diligently. The future of Moldova and its citizens lies within the European Union.”

“This Intergovernmental Conference is the recognition of Мoldova’s continued progress on the reform path. Moldova has fulfilled the required steps to open the accession negotiations,” Olivér Várhelyi told journalists after the conference. “Moldova’s achievements are especially notable as it faces challenges from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and destabilisation attempts against Moldova. Our message to Moldova and the people of Moldova is that you should continue on this path and that we are ready to take the next steps with you.”

He added that already in two weeks the European Commission will launch the next step of the enlargement process – the screening of the EU acquis. The Commission will identify the issues that will most likely come up in the negotiations, starting with the fundamentals’ cluster which, in accordance with the Negotiating Framework, will be opened first.

“As a future member state, Moldova will be expected to continue to adhere to the values listed in Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union, namely the respect for human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and respect for human rights, including the rights of persons belonging to minorities,” says a press release by the Council of the EU.

