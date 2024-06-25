Glasswing.ai Selects Cyber Watch Systems as Reseller for its AI Firewall Platform
Partnership Adds AI Usage Monitoring and Policy Enforcement to Cyber Watch Systems Managed Cyber Security Services Capabilities
Glasswing’s AI firewall fills a critical gap in our customer’s network security portfolio. Use of AI platforms has exploded and organizations are struggling to manage the these solutions.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glasswing.ai provider of the industry’s first network-based AI firewall platform, announced it has selected Cyber Watch Systems to be a reseller of their Glasswing AI Network Firewall. Cyber Watch Systems is a full-service Cyber MSP that offers consulting and managed services with a directive to seek emerging technologies and products. They are a technology leader serving education, healthcare, and public sector markets.
“Managing the exploding use of AI solutions is a critical requirement for all organizations. The Glasswing.ai platform provides full visibility into AI usage within an organization. The platform also allows organizations to easily set and enforce policies on AI usage,” says Brett Helm, chairman of Glasswing.ai. “Partnering with Cyber Watch Systems expands our market presence and allows us to seamlessly deliver our solutions to a new set of customers.”
“Glasswing’s AI firewall fills a critical gap in our customer’s network security portfolio. Usage of generative AI platforms has exploded, and organizations are struggling to understand and manage the usage of these solutions,” says Cameron Chavers, CTO of Cyber Watch Systems. “We can now offer the industry leading AI firewall platform, empowering our customers with the tools they need to monitor AI usage and enforce AI usage policies.”
Glasswing’s AI firewall monitors and controls all usage of AI tools across the entire organization. The AI firewall can be used as a standalone solution or installed as a “firewall behind a firewall,” much like Next Generation Firewalls (NGFWs) were originally positioned.
Generative AI solutions have exploded in popularity. There are now over 2400 AI companies including industry leaders OpenAI (ChatGPT), Google (Google Bard), and Microsoft (Bing AI). These solutions can improve efficiency, reduce errors, and improve an organization’s operations. There is, however, a dark side as these tools create a risk of confidential data being exposed.
Samsung is one of many companies who have banned the use of generative AI tools from company devices and from personal devices connected to company networks. Samsung mandated this after data was leaked to ChatGPT in three separate incidents.
Generative AI tools promise to be an offensive tool for companies to achieve greater efficiency, increase productivity, or create better products and technology. The Glasswing platform is a defensive tool to protect companies from using non-approved AI connections, losing IP, trade secrets, and confidential data.
About Glasswing.ai
Glasswing.ai is providing the industry’s first automated AI discovery and AI firewall platform. Based in San Diego, California, Glasswing.ai was founded by an experienced team of cybersecurity professionals and industry executives. The company is delivering innovative solutions to allow enterprises to harness the power of AI without the risk of data disclosure. For more information, visit www.glasswing.ai.
About Cyber Watch Systems
Cyber Watch Systems is a cyber security firm with a focus on emerging risks and technologies to keep you on the forefront of today’s threat protection solutions. The company specializes in consulting services, managed services, and product selection to delivery end-to-end security solutions. For more information, visit www.cyberwatchsystems.com.
