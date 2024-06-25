Gov. Lujan Grisham responds to Surgeon General’s declaration of a gun violence as a public health crisis 

SANTA FE – Today, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy declared gun violence a public health crisis to raise awareness and offer recommendations. Gov. Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

The surgeon general’s declaration of a public health crisis to confront the horrifying scourge of gun violence in the United States reflects the urgency of the moment, and I thank him for making public safety a top national priority.

General Murthy’s declaration will help build even more support for keeping guns out of the hands of criminals, children, and individuals with serious mental health issues. It also contains valuable recommendations for addressing the severe physical and psychological trauma inflicted on gun violence survivors, their family members and community members at-large.

The surgeon general’s call to confront gun violence head-on resonates deeply in New Mexico, where I declared a state-level public health emergency stemming from gun violence in September 2023. Since that time, law enforcement authorities in Bernalillo County have made 10,000 arrests and seized 846 illegal firearms under my order.

Convicted felons, who are prohibited by both state and federal law from possessing firearms, are a key driver of this violence. That’s why I’ve called a special session to address public safety in July. I implore lawmakers to enhance the criminal penalties for felons who continue to possess guns in our state. New Mexicans are demanding accountability on this front, and we intend to deliver it.

As the surgeon general said today, “It is up to us to take on this generational challenge with the urgency and clarity the moment demands.” In New Mexico, we will answer this call resolutely, and work as hard as possible to eradicate the scourge of gun violence.

