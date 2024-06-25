FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 25, 2024



GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE TARGETS LIKELY SPEEDERS THROUGH PARTNERSHIP WITH ROCHESTER RED WINGS



Speed Is Leading Contributing Factor in Fatal Crashes in Monroe County



Data Reveals Young Men More Likely to be Involved in Deadly Speed-Related Crashes



The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) announced today it is partnering with the Rochester Red Wings to deliver targeted traffic safety messaging to fans during baseball games to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding, impaired driving and the importance of seatbelt usage.

Through this partnership, GTSC is sponsoring the Thruway Cup Series -- an annual competition among Minor League Baseball's Buffalo Bisons, Rochester Red Wings and Syracuse Mets of the International League. During the regular season, GTSC will be sponsoring multiple traffic safety awareness events at Innovative Field.

As part of New York State’s 2024-2026 Triennial Highway Safety Plan, GTSC identified the city of Rochester as a high-risk location for traffic crashes and fatalities. Unsafe speed was the leading contributing factor of fatal crashes in Monroe County. Crash data from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management & Research (ITSMR) shows male drivers ages 20 to 29 are the most over-represented group in speed-related fatal crashes. An analysis of all speed-related crashes from 2022 and 2023 shows that these crashes occur most often during the lunch (Noon-3:00pm) and “happy hour” (3:00pm-6:00pm) time frames.



“This partnership is one of the ways we trying to address some of the most critical traffic safety issues in our communities,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder. "Partnering with the Rochester Red Wings helps us reach a specific audience that may otherwise not be exposed to important information about dangerous driving behaviors. We are taking a very deliberate and data-driven approach to focus our messaging on the needs of the community, and to tailor our message to the audiences who need to hear it most.”

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. In 2022, speeding was a contributing factor in 29% of all traffic fatalities.



“This collaboration with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee truly aligns with our commitment to the safety and well-being of not just our fans, but our collective community,” said Naomi Silver, President, CEO and COO of the Rochester Red Wings. “By supporting these important traffic safety initiatives, we hope to raise awareness and encourage safer driving habits throughout the Rochester region and beyond. Together, we can make a significant impact in reducing traffic-related incidents and ensuring a safer commute for all.”



The GTSC funds community traffic safety projects statewide which include education and outreach about the dangers of speeding. Some of these programs focus on young drivers in their high schools and require that they sign a pledge to drive safely as a condition of receiving a school parking permit. Partners, including the New York State Police, also distribute educational materials at community events, auto shows, and county fairs which highlight the risks of speeding and the potential penalties.



About GTSC

Combined with education and enforcement campaigns, GTSC coordinates various traffic safety activities throughout the year, and supports ongoing initiatives to improve pedestrian, motorcycle and bicycle safety. The GTSC also sponsors critical training for law enforcement, provides resources for teen drivers and their parents, and promotes seatbelt use statewide.

For more information about traffic safety in New York State, please visit the GTSC website at https://trafficsafety.ny.gov/.

