Robert Craig Films Announces Pre-Order of the 'No Address' Novel Written by New York Times Best Seller Ken Abraham
The novel, “No Address” is part of a five-pronged approach to shed light on the homeless situation and offer solutionsSACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continuation of the mission to bring awareness and solutions to homelessness in America, Robert Craig Films, is announcing the upcoming release of the novel “No Address” published by Forefront Books with sales and distribution by Simon & Schuster. This is part of “The Big 5” movement to bring empathy and awareness to the stories of homelessness born from the Robert Craig Films - produced, award-winning “No Address” movie. The novel is now available for pre-order HERE.
“In the pages of ‘No Address’, the reader embarks on a literary journey that follows the story of individuals and families experiencing homelessness,” shares Jonathan Merkh, President of Forefront Books. “The plight of the unhoused is something we all see on a daily basis and we are humbled to present this book, knowing it will leave an everlasting mark on hearts and minds alike.”
The novel “No Address” is written by 15-time New York Times Best Selling Author Ken Abraham. Based on the critically acclaimed dramatic film and inspired by true events, “No Address” shows how homelessness could happen to anyone. It will be available on September 10th 2024 through Forefront Books and available for pre-order HERE.
"I look for stories that have the potential to transform the fabric of our society, and ‘No Address’ rises to the top in that category,” shares Ken Abraham. “To help someone who has no way of repaying you is one of the greatest joys in life and I believe ‘No Address’ can inspire that sort of response in millions of people."
“No Address” is a gripping tale about a group of individuals who find themselves homeless due to unfortunate circumstances. It provides a realistic portrayal of their fight for survival against the gangs, vigilantes, and an uncompassionate community. It features celebrity cast members, including William Baldwin, Xander Berkeley, Beverly D’Angelo, Ashanti, Lucas Jade Zumann, Isabella Ferreira, Patricia Velasquez, and Ty Pennington. To take homelessness head-on and do more, “The Big 5” includes the “No Address” movie, novel, documentary, an interactive study guide, and an upcoming music album.
For more information about the book, resource guide, and “The Big 5”, visit https://www.NoAddressMovie.com.
About Robert Craig Films
Robert Craig Films is a film company located in Placer County, California, with a mission to develop, create and produce high-quality, entertaining movies that inspire the audience to engage with greater empathy, compassion, and generosity in the communities they live in. Visit www.RobertCraigFilms.com for more information.
###
Leigh-Anne Anderson
Anderson PR
email us here