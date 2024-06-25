Excel Construction of Florida to Award One South Florida Nonprofit a $15,000 Grant for a Renovation Project
Organizations can submit an application now through July 19DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nonprofit organizations in Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties have an opportunity to transform an indoor or outdoor space thanks to Excel Construction of Florida, a leading Florida construction company.
Excel Construction is now accepting applications for a qualifying construction, renovation or beautification project at a nonprofit organization. Excel is donating up to $15,000 in construction materials and labor.
The two-part application is available on Excel Construction’s website: excelsf.com/initiative/2024-non-profit-grant/. The application and supporting documents are due by 4 p.m. on Friday, July 19 and can be emailed to samantha@excelsf.com or mailed or hand delivered to Excel Construction of Florida, 11860 West State Road 84, Suite B11, Davie, Florida, 33325. Two copies must be submitted.
The nonprofit organization receiving the donation will be announced on National Nonprofit Day, Thursday, August 17. The project must be completed in 2024, and the donation is valid only for minor renovations that do not require permitting.
“Last year’s inaugural grant was presented to FLITE where we transformed an indoor counseling space and kitchen for FLITE Center's West Palm Beach location, to better serve youth and young adult survivors of human trafficking across Palm Beach County,” said Excel Construction of Florida President Eric Wolf. “Giving back to the community is important to us. We look forward to selecting another amazing project this year that will positively impact the organization and the local community.”
For more information about Excel Construction of Florida, visit excelsf.com.
Excel Construction of Florida
Excel Construction of Florida has a singular focus of doing what’s promised and owning what they do. With a diversified portfolio of industrial, Class A, commercial, manufacturing, distribution and retail projects, the relationship-driven company has established long-term partnerships built on respect and integrity. The company delivers the highest quality buildings and interior buildouts but also “Stands for What Counts” when it comes to family and community, supporting organizations that focus on education, families, children, and the environment. To find out more about Excel, call 954-436-4588 or visit excelsf.com.
