Dynamic Twin Duo Haley and Hanna Cavinder Join Forces as Co-Founders of Hustle Beauty
EINPresswire.com/ -- In a game-changing collaboration, basketball sensations and social media influencers, Haley and Hanna Cavinder, have officially joined forces with Hustle Beauty as co-founders, igniting a new era of athletic-inspired beauty.
Renowned for their talents on the basketball court and influential presence off the court, the twins bring a fresh perspective to the beauty industry, embodying the brand’s ethos of empowerment, confidence, and resilience. The twins are making a groundbreaking move that merges the worlds of athletics and beauty.
With a shared vision for empowering women to embrace their inner beauty and confidence, Haley and Hanna are poised to revolutionize the beauty industry through Hustle Beauty. Their innovative approach focuses on celebrating individuality, fostering self-love, and encouraging women to embrace their unique beauty journey.
“Having Haley and Hanna join us as co-founders is a true game-changer for Hustle Beauty. Their passion for fitness and authentic approach to life perfectly align with our brand values, making them the ideal partners to help drive innovation and redefine beauty standards for active lifestyles”, says Courtney Jones Louks, CEO of Hustle Beauty.
Hustle Beauty stands at the intersection of beauty and athletics, offering a range of products designed to enhance natural beauty while encouraging self-expression. Each product is meticulously crafted to celebrate individuality and allow women to feel confident in their own skin.
As co-founders and significant owners, Haley and Hanna Cavinder will play an integral role in shaping the future of Hustle Beauty. The twins will be involved in product innovation, distribution, marketing, and national expansion.
"We are beyond excited to join forces with Hustle and bring our vision of athletic beauty to life," says Haley Cavinder. "Beauty is not just about how you look, but how you feel, and we are dedicated to creating beauty products that support the active lifestyles of women everywhere."
"Hustle Beauty is more than just a beauty brand; it's a movement and a lifestyle,” says Hanna Cavinder. "We want to inspire women to embrace their inner athlete and feel confident in their own skin, no matter where their day takes them."
Hustle Beauty's partnership with Haley and Hanna Cavinder represents a significant milestone in the brand's journey to define the athleisure beauty space. Their agency, ESM, and agents, Jeff Hoffman and Alexi Hecht, have been critical in shaping this relationship.
For more information about Hustle Beauty and its products, visit www.hustlebeauty.com.
About Hustle Beauty: Hustle Beauty is all about empowering women to crush their goals, and look fab while doing it. The brand was created for every woman out there hustling. The products are specifically designed to be kind to your skin, protect you from the sun, and stay put through even the most intense workouts. The products are made with only the best ingredients, while the packaging is clean, simple and easy to use. Hustle is made for high-energy, low-maintenance go-getters.
For more information about Hustle Beauty and its products, visit www.hustlebeauty.com.
About Hustle Beauty: Hustle Beauty is all about empowering women to crush their goals, and look fab while doing it. The brand was created for every woman out there hustling. The products are specifically designed to be kind to your skin, protect you from the sun, and stay put through even the most intense workouts. The products are made with only the best ingredients, while the packaging is clean, simple and easy to use. Hustle is made for high-energy, low-maintenance go-getters.
