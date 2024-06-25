PHOEBE WASFY SELECTED AS IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN AWARD
Phoebe Wasfy honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in NashvilleNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phoebe Wasfy, Principal of Philopateer Christian College, Coach, and Speaker, was recently selected as the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) Empowered Woman of the Year for 2024. This recognition is a testament to her outstanding leadership, unwavering dedication, and unparalleled commitment to the industry.
Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Phoebe Wasfy will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala.
With more than two decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Wasfy has proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results-driven leader, Phoebe is the principal of Philopateer Christian College (PCC), a well-known member of the Association of Christian Schools International, and one of Canada's fastest-growing private Christian schools (ACSI). PCC was established in 1999 as the first private school in North America, founded by the Coptic Egyptian community. It is open to all students. Phoebe holds memberships in both the Ontario College of Teachers and the Ontario Principals Council (OPC). )
Ms. Wasfy's areas of expertise are not just limited to educational leadership, but also encompass educational technology, leadership development, curriculum development, public speaking, and academic counseling. Her diverse skill set is a testament to her versatility and adaptability in the ever-evolving field of education.
Before embarking on her career path, Phoebe graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in History and Religious Studies (University of Toronto 2002). She completed her Professional Program in Education (D'Youville College, New York, 2004). She acquired additional qualifications in "Reading," "History," "Religious Studies," and "Teaching Kindergarten-Grade 12," as well as completed her Principal Qualification Courses (PQC) in 2011. Phoebe received her Master of Education (MEd) (from the University of Western, Ontario, 2014) and completed a Higher Education Teaching Certificate from Harvard University, USA, in 2019. Her love for academia and her active involvement in the field has earned her the Arab Women of Excellence Awards in Academia from Life Transformation Academy (Calgary, Alberta, Canada). Over the years, she was also recognized by different organizations in Canada, and she received Presidential recognition from the Egyptian President at the National Youth Conference in June 2023.
Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Wasfy has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she was featured on the famous Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square NYC and she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December for her selection as Top Principal, Coach, and Speaker of the Year for 2024 and Empowered Woman of the Year.
In addition to her successful career, Ms. Wasfy has been on the board of ACSI-Eastern Canada since 2017. She is an adjunct faculty member of the Canadian Coptic Center's Youth Ministry Certification Program (YMCP), which collaborates with YouthTrain New Zealand. Phoebe was selected to attend the World Youth Forum 2018 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. Phoebe is dedicated to developing leadership and professional growth in her team. Phoebe oversees a wide range of activities, including organizing school youth missionary trips worldwide. She works closely with governments, global charity groups, and international aid organizations to ensure successful collaborations. She recently initiated the inaugural fundraising campaign for the Egyptian presidential initiative, Decent Life, which is being organized by a group of motivated 16 and 17-year-old students.
The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Phoebe as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."
Looking back, Ms. Wasfy attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.
