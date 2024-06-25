Salvation Army Rolls Out Emergency Flood Relief in Minnesota Towns

THE SALVATION ARMY NORTHERN DIVISION

2445 Prior Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113

SalvationArmyNorth.org

Facebook.com/SalvationArmyNorth

Twitter.com/SalArmyNorth

Instagram.com/SalArmyNorth

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – June 25, 2024

Contact: Dan Furry, Divisional Public Relations & Communications Director

651-746-3572(o) • 763-218-7127(m) • dan.furry@usc.salvationarmy.org

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – The Northern Division of The Salvation Army has deployed teams to multiple locations in Minnesota as flooding begins to take a toll in towns like Waterville, Cook and Magnolia.

A Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team is currently in Waterville in Le Sueur County, providing roughly 150 meals a day to displaced residents who’ve been moved to a temporary shelter. Another team is distributing flood clean-up kits to affected residents in Magnolia in Rock County.

In addition, a team consisting of Salvation Army EDS volunteers from Duluth and Brainerd have been deployed to the town of Cook in St. Louis County, prepared to provide 400 meals a day to affected residents and relief workers there. They will also be offering hydration and emotional care as needed.

“Our EDS volunteers are always ready to assist those affected by natural disasters such as these,” said Dorothy Maples, Twin Cities Salvation Army disaster services director. “Because of the amount of rain our region has seen in recent weeks, and with more rain being predicted, we expect this is just the beginning of flood relief efforts we’ll be providing in the coming weeks.”

The Salvation Army works in collaboration with Minnesota emergency management officials to determine where relief efforts are needed, and it is anticipated that the effects of flooding in Minnesota will last for several weeks.

Currently, disaster assistance will focus on providing food, hydration and emotional care to residents affected by flooding and to relief workers. As flooding recedes, assistance will then move into a clean-up phase, when The Salvation Army typically works with local response teams to supply clean-up kits, as well as gift cards for other necessities like cleaning supplies and gasoline for generators.

“We’ve all seen the images coming from the flood-affected areas,” said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, Salvation Army Northern Division commander. “Assisting during times of disaster is one of the missions of The Salvation Army, and we will always respond when there are people in need.”

Salvation Army volunteers are also collaborating with the CrisisCleanup.org platform to register flood victims needing help with repairs and clean-up. Crisis Cleanup then connects volunteers willing to assist with people needing help.

Those wishing to support Salvation Army disaster relief efforts can donate today at SalvationArmyNorth.org/flood. For those wishing to learn more about being trained as an EDS volunteer, please contact Colin.Pillai@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Interviews with Salvation Army EDS leadership may be available. Contact Dan Furry at dan.furry@usc.salvationarmy.org or 763-218-7127 for information.

# # #

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 30 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyUSA.org . Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood