City of Foster City, CA Expands Asset Management Efficiency with OpenGov
This change is expected to improve planning accuracy and reduce the risk associated with asset management.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foster City, CA, faced challenges with a legacy custom system that was difficult to support and inefficient for field updates, making asset management and planning cumbersome for some departments. To address these issues and enhance operational efficiency, the City chose to expand its asset management partnership with OpenGov for walkability, wastewater collection, signal, transportation, and stormwater.
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, Foster City's reliance on legacy technology had impeded the effectiveness of its asset management practices, leading to guesswork in planning and delayed updates. The City required a modern solution that could unify all groups under one system and allow real-time updates from the field. OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management was selected for its ability to integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, providing a robust platform that supports data-driven decisions and time-saving features.
With the implementation of OpenGov Cartegraph Asset Management, Foster City can anticipate an upgrade in how it manages and maintains its assets across departments. The new system will eliminate the need for legacy systems, bringing all departments into a single, efficient workflow. This change is expected to improve planning accuracy and reduce the risk associated with asset management. Moreover, the ability of staff to operate effectively from mobile devices in the field will enhance responsiveness and productivity, ultimately leading to better service delivery to the community.
Foster City joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
