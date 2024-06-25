CDT, CCRI, and NNEDV Announce Multistakeholder Working Group to Address Non-Consensual Intimate Images

(WASHINGTON) – Today, the Center for Democracy & Technology (CDT), the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative (CCRI), and the National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV) announced the formation of a multistakeholder working group that will identify interventions to prevent and mitigate the harms caused by the creation, spread, and monetization of non-consensual intimate images, including AI-generated content. This announcement comes on the heels of the White House Gender Policy Council and Office of Science and Technology Policy call to action for companies and other stakeholders to assist in curbing this growing harm.

Intimate image abuse is not new; however, technological advances have made it easier than ever to produce and distribute on an increasingly large scale. According to Deeptrace, an organization that detects and monitors AI-developed synthetic media, over 90% of AI generated or manipulated videos online are sexually explicit and many of these videos may be produced without the consent or knowledge of those depicted. Non-consensual intimate images can have lasting emotional, psychological, and financial impacts. Moreover, the distribution of this content — or even threats to distribute it — deters participation in the marketplace of ideas by those depicted, disproportionately silencing women, particularly women of color, LGBTQ+, and non-binary people, creating barriers to free expression in addition to invading privacy.

The Working Group will bring together representatives from technology companies, trust and safety practitioners, experts in online technology-facilitated gender-based violence, organizations representing impacted communities, and organizations focused on digital rights. The group will discuss current interventions, identify best practices and potential new actions, and increase coordination across industries, civil society, and academia to address this problem.

Working Group participants, in addition to CDT, CCRI and NNEDV include: Aylo, Bumble, Google, Open AI, Match, Meta, Microsoft, Reddit, Free Speech Coalition, the Human Rights Campaign, LGBT Tech, the Reclaim Coalition, the Sexual Violence Prevention Association, the UC Center for Race and Digital Justice, Professor Elissa Redmiles, and Dr. Lucy Qin.

Statement from Center for Democracy & Technology CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens:

“We are in a period of rapid technological advancement with generative AI spurring new tools for creativity and innovation. At the same time, these tools pose real dangers that have to be addressed, including intimate image abuse. This group will bring together company leaders, survivor advocates and other experts to develop informed solutions that can help prevent and mitigate non-consensual intimate imagery. Now is a critical time to act.”

Statement from Dr. Mary Anne Franks, Eugene L. and Barbara A. Bernard Professor in Intellectual Property, Technology, and Civil Rights Law at George Washington University and President of the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative:

“Regardless of whether they are real or fake, and regardless of the motives of those who create, solicit, or distribute them, non-consensual intimate images can cause severe psychological, financial, professional, and reputational injury. This abuse disproportionately harms women and other vulnerable groups, chilling their freedom of expression and undermining their equal participation in society. As the nation’s leading organization dedicated to combating image-based sexual abuse, the Cyber Civil Rights Initiative is proud to partner with CDT and NNEDV in this effort to further develop effective strategies to deter and address this destructive epidemic.”

Statement from National Network to End Domestic Violence, Safety Net Senior Director, Erica Olsen:

“The misuse of intimate images is not a new issue. However, the rapid evolution of image-generating technology has created new opportunities for harassment and abuse with far-reaching and significant safety and privacy implications. Cross-industry partnerships are critical to effectively address these complex issues, thoroughly considering trauma-informed solutions while still supporting innovation.”