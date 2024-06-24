Water Tower Park to Close July 8 to July 13

The City of Lawrence will temporarily close Water Tower Park from July 8 through July 13 to allow the contractor to perform necessary construction activities and existing tower removal. During this time, access to the playground and picnic area will be closed to maintain a safe environment for both workers and park visitors.

Public engagement sessions will reconvene this fall to gather community input and discuss desired park improvements. We encourage all residents to participate in these sessions to help shape the future of Water Tower Park. Your feedback is invaluable as we strive to create a space that meets the needs and desires of our community.

For more information on the construction activities and upcoming public engagement sessions, please visit lawrenceks.org/mso/stratford-tower/

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication Specialist [MSO], mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.