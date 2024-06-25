Buenaventura Grand Hotel-Puerto Vallarta Strengthens Its Commitment to Sustainability
EINPresswire.com/ -- Buenaventura Grand Hotel in Puerto Vallarta, part of the Buenaventura Hotels Group, takes pride in sharing its ongoing sustainable practices and activities. The hotel aims to create a second home for its guests while promoting the well-being of its staff.
With summer officially underway, global travelers seek not only vacation destinations and hotels but also a genuine commitment to triple-impact sustainability: environmental, social, and economic.
For several years now, Buenaventura Grand Hotel has implemented actions leading to sustainable recognitions and certifications, making it an integral part of their operations. Here are some examples of their commitments and practices:
Environmental Commitments:
• Energy Management: Daily monitoring and analysis of energy consumption to reduce environmental impact.
• Waste Management: Continuous improvement in recycling and proper disposal of waste.
• Collaboration with Suppliers: Promoting hygiene standards and the use of eco-friendly products.
Social Commitments:
• Support for the Puerto Vallarta School Orchestra: Benefiting underprivileged children through music.
• Child Protection: Dissemination and adoption of the National Code of Conduct for the protection of minors.
• Community Activities: Organizing events to assist the less fortunate and supporting families at the Regional Hospital.
• Employee Growth: Ongoing training, health campaigns, and recreational activities for staff.
With the belief that learning is continuous, Buenaventura Grand Hotel continues to improve, guided by values such as humility, optimism, and respect for nature—a journey toward sustainable development that began some time ago.
For more information, visit Hoteles Buenaventura - Sustainability.
Buenaventura Grand Hotel Photo Gallery: Here!
