Hon. Brand warns Nevisian public to be on high alert during the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS – The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Disaster Management in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), is raising the alarm for residents to be on heightened alert during the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

In a statement given during a recent sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly, Minister Brand said in light of the various forecasts, the 2024 Hurricane Season could see an increased number of named storms, including more major hurricanes than predicted for 2023.

“I’m worried; I am. Colorado State University forecasts for 2024 some 23 named storms. Accuweather forecasts from 20 to 25 named storms. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) National Hurricane Center forecasts some 17 to 25 named storms. The typical hurricane season we see an average of some 14 named storms…We must be concerned.

“Here is the worrisome part for me- major hurricanes. The Colorado State University is also forecasting some 11 storms that are [expected to become hurricanes]. The AccuWeather is forecasting four to seven, and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting somewhere between four to seven.”

He said with prevailing environmental conditions which contribute to the development and intensity of tropical storms in the region, the people of Nevis, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the region must pay keen attention to this year’s hurricane season.

“If we weren’t paying attention before, I am begging all people to start paying attention… I want to express how important and how critical it is that our people stay informed and keep updated with the weather forecasts…I want our people to make sure that they get accurate information from a reputable source.”

The Minister said the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD) has been making the necessary preparations including clearing ghauts and waterways, collaborating with stakeholders, training hurricane shelter staff and completing shelter inspections and repairs.

He encouraged persons to acquaint themselves with the location of hurricane shelters in their area, to have battery operated radios and light sources, to develop a family emergency communication plan, to ensure they have enough supplies for at least 72 hours, to have a first aid emergency kit, to secure important documents such as passports, birth certificates, and deeds in watertight containers, and to make sure that their property insurance policy is up to date.

Hurricane shelters on Nevis are as follows: St. James- the Franklyn Browne Community Centre and the Butler’s Community Centre; St. Thomas- the Jessup’s Community Centre, the Bharne’s Ghaut Community Centre and the Cotton Ground Community Centre; St. John’s- the Pond Hill Community Centre and the Albertha Payne Community Centre; St. George’s- the Charles L .Walters Community Centre and the Ebenezer Church of God; St. Paul’s- the Girls Guides Headquarters.

The first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm Alberto, caused widespread flooding in Texas and Louisiana in the United States and left at least four persons dead in Mexico before dissipating over the weekend.