Space Machine's Waveguide Technology Selected for USS John P. Murtha Upgrades
Space Machine chosen to enhance USS John P. Murtha with advanced waveguides for AN/SPS-73(V)18 radar system upgrades
We are honored to be part of this significant upgrade to the USS John P. Murtha. Our advanced waveguides are designed to meet the stringent demands of modern naval operations”ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Machine is thrilled to announce its selection for the implementation of advanced waveguides into the USS John P. Murtha as part of the AN/SPS-73(V)18 radar system upgrade.
— Nirav J. Pandya, CEO
The USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is a state-of-the-art amphibious transport dock ship designed to support a wide range of expeditionary operations. Equipped with the latest technology, it plays a vital role in enhancing the Navy's capabilities in amphibious warfare, humanitarian missions, and various other critical operations.
Space Machine’s involvement in this project is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the field of waveguide technology. Our work on the AN/SPS-73(V)18 radar system will involve a comprehensive site survey to measure waveguides, ensuring accurate sizing from radar to control terminal. We will manufacture the waveguides and hangers, provide full installation support, and conduct rigorous tests post-installation to ensure optimal performance.
"We are honored to be part of this significant upgrade to the USS John P. Murtha," said Nirav J. Pandya, CEO of Space Machine. "Our advanced waveguides are designed to meet the stringent demands of modern naval operations, and we are confident that our technology will greatly enhance the ship's radar capabilities."
Space Machine's selection for this project underscores our expertise and dedication to advancing naval technology. We look forward to contributing to the continued success and operational readiness of the USS John P. Murtha.
