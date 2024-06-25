Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,813 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,073 in the last 365 days.

Space Machine's Waveguide Technology Selected for USS John P. Murtha Upgrades

Space Machine Logo

Waveguides

Waveguides

USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) source: Wikipedia

USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) source: Wikipedia

Space Machine chosen to enhance USS John P. Murtha with advanced waveguides for AN/SPS-73(V)18 radar system upgrades

We are honored to be part of this significant upgrade to the USS John P. Murtha. Our advanced waveguides are designed to meet the stringent demands of modern naval operations”
— Nirav J. Pandya, CEO
ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Machine is thrilled to announce its selection for the implementation of advanced waveguides into the USS John P. Murtha as part of the AN/SPS-73(V)18 radar system upgrade.

The USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) is a state-of-the-art amphibious transport dock ship designed to support a wide range of expeditionary operations. Equipped with the latest technology, it plays a vital role in enhancing the Navy's capabilities in amphibious warfare, humanitarian missions, and various other critical operations.

Space Machine’s involvement in this project is a testament to our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions in the field of waveguide technology. Our work on the AN/SPS-73(V)18 radar system will involve a comprehensive site survey to measure waveguides, ensuring accurate sizing from radar to control terminal. We will manufacture the waveguides and hangers, provide full installation support, and conduct rigorous tests post-installation to ensure optimal performance.

"We are honored to be part of this significant upgrade to the USS John P. Murtha," said Nirav J. Pandya, CEO of Space Machine. "Our advanced waveguides are designed to meet the stringent demands of modern naval operations, and we are confident that our technology will greatly enhance the ship's radar capabilities."

Space Machine's selection for this project underscores our expertise and dedication to advancing naval technology. We look forward to contributing to the continued success and operational readiness of the USS John P. Murtha.

Thong La
Space Machine
+1 727-323-2221
SME@space-machine.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Space Machine's Waveguide Technology Selected for USS John P. Murtha Upgrades

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more