Introducing a Heartwarming Children's Book: “Hallie Loses Jenna” by Gaileen Crowell
EINPresswire.com/ -- We are delighted to announce the book “Hallie Loses Jenna”, a captivating children's book by Gaileen Crowell. This beautifully illustrated story follows Hallie, a charming 10-year-old pony, on her adventurous quest to find her lost dolly, Jenna. Set in the picturesque town of Riverbend along the North Platte River, this tale introduces young readers to a vibrant community of characters, paving the way for future adventures in the series.
In “Hallie Loses Jenna”, young readers will embark on a heartfelt journey with Hallie as she traverses Riverbend, meeting new friends and experiencing the warmth of community spirit. Hallie's determination and the kindness she encounters along the way provide valuable lessons in perseverance, friendship, and the importance of community.
About the Author
Gaileen Crowell is a retired nurse who was raised on the plains of Wyoming and has always had a passion for history and books. She currently lives in Colorado on the Eastern Plains, enjoying camping and the outdoors, along with reading and writing.
Gaileen aims to create stories that foster unity and support. Her love for storytelling is evident in her ability to craft narratives that entertain and impart meaningful lessons.
The inspiration behind writing this book stems from a couple of years ago, the author began creating 16-inch pony dolls from cloth, meticulously dressing them in charming 1860s-style clothing to sell as unique gifts. As she crafted each doll, vivid stories blossomed in her mind, imagining the various adventures and scenarios these ponies might experience. One day, she shared these whimsical tales with a friend, who saw the potential and urged her to bring these stories to life in written form. This encouragement led to the creation of her first children's book “Hallie Loses Jenna”, where the enchanting worlds she envisioned for her pony dolls finally come alive on the page.
Her message to her future readers, “Always read every day and keep your mind open to all the possibilities books can bring you.
Previous Promotional Activities:
• Radio Interview: Gaileen was featured in a radio interview with Susan Sherayco in 2022.
• TV Interview: She appeared in a Spotlight TV interview with Logan Crawford in 2024.
(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOWVYlTua1c).
• Book Fair: “Hallie Loses Jenna” was spotlighted at the London Book Fair in 2023.
Dive into the world of Riverbend and follow Hallie as she learns valuable lessons about friendship, perseverance, and community. “Hallie Loses Jenna” is more than just a story of a lost dolly; it's a heartwarming journey that introduces readers to a world they'll want to revisit time and time again. It is available for purchase at Amazon, or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Hallie-Loses-Jenna-Ponies-Adventure/dp/1524672777
Hallie Loses Jenna by Gaileen Crowell on Spotlight with Logan Crawford