Inflation Reduction Act Home Energy Rebates program is pleased to announce we have submitted Washington State’s funding applications to the Department of Energy (DOE) for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) and Whole Home Efficiency Rebates (HOMES).

The HEAR and HOMES programs applied for over $165 million to fund rebates for low to moderate-income Washington households to help pay for energy-efficient appliances and energy-saving retrofits for their homes. Washingtonians living in multifamily dwellings are also eligible for rebates.

Energy retrofits will cover

Electric wiring

Electric panel upgrade

Insulation

Air sealing

Ventilation

Appliances

Heat pumps

General weatherization measures

Energy-efficient appliance rebates will cover

Heat pumps for HVAC

Heat pump water heaters

The application is a multiphase effort for states. Washington anticipates completing the final application phase in the fall of this year. Commerce is designing outreach efforts which include public webinars to educate Washington State residents.

