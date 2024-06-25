Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,999 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,959 in the last 365 days.

Inflation Reduction Act Home Energy Rebates Program

Inflation Reduction Act Home Energy Rebates program is pleased to announce we have submitted Washington State’s funding applications to the Department of Energy (DOE) for the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) and Whole Home Efficiency Rebates (HOMES).

The HEAR and HOMES programs applied for over $165 million to fund rebates for low to moderate-income Washington households to help pay for energy-efficient appliances and energy-saving retrofits for their homes. Washingtonians living in multifamily dwellings are also eligible for rebates.

Energy retrofits will cover

  • Electric wiring
  • Electric panel upgrade
  • Insulation
  • Air sealing
  • Ventilation
  • Appliances
  • Heat pumps
  • General weatherization measures

Energy-efficient appliance rebates will cover

  • Heat pumps for HVAC
  • Heat pump water heaters

The application is a multiphase effort for states. Washington anticipates completing the final application phase in the fall of this year. Commerce is designing outreach efforts which include public webinars to educate Washington State residents.

Subscribe for program updates and to receive notifications for upcoming webinars. For more information, please email HomeRebates@Commerce.wa.gov

You just read:

Inflation Reduction Act Home Energy Rebates Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more