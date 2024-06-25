Totally Cool, Inc., Recalls Ice Cream Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Totally Cool, Inc., is recalling multiple brands of ice cream products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled products include items sold under the brand names Friendly's, Abilyn's Frozen Bakery, Hershey's Ice Cream, Yelloh!, Jeni's, Cumberland Farms, The Frozen Farmer, Marco, ChipWich, AMAFruits, Taharka, Dolcezza Gelato, and LaSalle. The products were distributed nationwide and were sold in retail locations and by direct delivery. For a detailed list of all recalled products, visit the FDA website.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

There have been no reported illnesses related to this recall to date.

Anyone who has purchased any recalled products should throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.