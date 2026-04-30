Travel Advisory: Overnight Closures of Route 4 South in East Greenwich to Extend One Night for Steel Beam Placement at South County Trail Bridge

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) has announced that it will extend the ongoing overnight closures of Route 4 South for steel placement at the South County Trail Bridge (Route 2 over Route 4 South) in East Greenwich to Monday night, May 4, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When Route 4 South is closed, from Exit 7 to Exit 5, all traffic is advised to take Exit 7A (Frenchtown Road/Route 402 West), turn left, then left again on Route 2 South and follow the detour approximately 1 mile to the Route 4 South on-ramp. Travel time for the detour is approximately 3 minutes.

Access has been maintained to Exit 7B for Route 403 East toward the Quonset Business Park. Any traffic coming from the business park on Route 403 West to Route 4 South will need to follow the detour using Frenchtown Road and Route 2. Route 403 West to Route 4 North will not be affected.

Police officers remain at key intersections along the detour routes to help keep traffic moving. For the remainder of the week, motorists can also expect alternating lane closures for bridge work on Route 4 North and South in the vicinity of the bridge, Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The South County Trail Bridge is 52 years old and in fair condition but only one rating point away from being classified as structurally deficient. It carries approximately 13,400 vehicles per day. RIDOT is using accelerated bridge construction methods to fully replace this bridge by fall 2026.

The work on the South County Trail Bridge is part of a larger, $76.8 million multi-bridge project that includes replacement of the bridges carrying Frenchtown Road over Route 4 as well as Devil's Foot Road over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2027.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Replacement of the South County Trail Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.