INTOO Honored with Gold Award in the 16th Annual Golden Bridge Awards® and Silvers in the Globee® Awards
367% increase in global programs facilitated showcases INTOO’s unmatched expertise and client trustLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of a Gold Award in the prestigious 16th Annual 2024 Golden Bridge Awards®. The Golden Bridge Awards® honor the best in business and innovation across various industries around the world.
INTOO has been recognized as the Customer Success Team of the Year, a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation in outplacement. In addition, the company has been awarded Silver Awards in the Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence for Achievement in Team Customer Service Excellence and the Globee® Awards for American Business for Customer Service Group Achievement.
INTOO’s Client Success team was noted for facilitating outplacement programs for 367% more global job seekers during the period of October 2022-September 2023 as compared to the same period the previous year.
“We are thrilled to be recognized for the outstanding support that our Client Success team continually provides to our clients, which has contributed to our high retention rate,” says Mira Greenland, CRO of INTOO. “Global delivery requires knowledge and consideration of regional business customs, labor laws, and privacy and security requirements. Our team works closely with our colleagues worldwide to thoroughly understand and advise on solutions given the intricacies and nuances of our clients' challenges.”
The Golden Bridge Awards® are an annual industry and peer recognition program honoring the best companies and individuals in every major industry from around the globe. The awards highlight outstanding organizations, products, and people who have made significant contributions and set new standards of excellence.
“Congratulations to all the winners of the Golden Bridge Awards for your remarkable innovations and outstanding business achievements,” said San Madan, President of Globee Awards. “Your dedication to excellence and groundbreaking contributions are setting new standards and inspiring others across the globe.”
ABOUT INTOO
INTOO is the career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions. It is also a founding member of Career Star Group’s global network of outplacement providers. We bring decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies worldwide.
ABOUT THE GOLDEN BRIDGE AWARDS
The Golden Bridge Awards® are the world’s premier business awards program, honoring achievements and recognitions in business and innovation. The awards highlight companies and individuals who are making a positive impact in their respective industries.
ABOUT THE GLOBEE AWARDS
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
