Chef Orlando Returns to Caribbean Days 2024 with Exquisite Culinary Experience

Caribbean Cuisine, Centre Stage: Chef Orlando Showcases at Caribbean Days 2024

Renaissance Brussels Hotel was the epicentre of vibrant Caribbean culture, as it hosted the second edition of the Caribbean Chamber of Commerce in Europe (CCCE)’s ‘Caribbean Days.’ The event series commenced on June 17th and climaxed on 23rd, 2024. It offered an immersive experience of the Caribbean’s fnest offerings in culture, gastronomy and entertainment.

Chef Orlando, the celebrated owner of Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar in Soufriere, Saint Lucia, returned as a featured guest chef for the second time in three years. Known for his innovative approach to Caribbean cuisine, the culinary pioneer collaborated with the hotel’s Executive Chef, Jérôme Ragon, to present a tantalising four-course menu. This exclusive culinary experience, priced at £59, invited guests to begin their journey with a refreshing tropical drink, followed by an authentic taste of the Caribbean, right in the heart of Brussels.

Beyond the culinary delights, Caribbean Days 2024 offered a plethora of activities that engaged all the senses. The National Bartender Competition, organised in collaboration with the Union of Belgium’s Bartenders (UBB), showcased the creativity and fair of Belgium’s leading mixologists.

The Caribbean Gala Dinner and Dance was hosted on Saturday, June 22nd. This elegant event was the highlight of the festival, featuring an evening of exquisite dining, stylish dance and unparalleled entertainment, providing an ideal setting for networking and celebration.

The week-long festivities culminated in the National Latin Dance Competition on Sunday, June 23rd. Dance enthusiasts enjoyed this event which featured passionate salsa and bachata performances. Both beginner and advanced dancers beneftted from sessions led by experienced instructors, providing a dynamic atmosphere to sharpen their skills.

For those who appreciate the art of words and mixology, the Caribbean Poetry and Cocktail workshop offered a unique blend of poetic expression and creative cocktails. Caribbean Days 2024 was a transformative anticipated experience that brought the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean to Europe, offering a week of unforgettable memories, favours and rhythms.